DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

