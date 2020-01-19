Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,716,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 813,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,454,000 after buying an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of GS opened at $249.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day moving average is $215.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

