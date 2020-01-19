Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

Shares of ARE opened at $162.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

