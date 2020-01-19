Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $284,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

