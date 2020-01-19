Huntington National Bank Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 96,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000.

BATS EFG opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

