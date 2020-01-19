Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of OMC opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

