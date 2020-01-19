Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $169.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

