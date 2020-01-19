Huntington National Bank Has $2.37 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.16.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $181.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

