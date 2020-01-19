Huntington National Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

