Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after buying an additional 735,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $64,739,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 158,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Trims Seattle Genetics Target Price to $115.00
Morgan Stanley Trims Seattle Genetics Target Price to $115.00
Neurocrine Biosciences PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley
Neurocrine Biosciences PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley
BMO Capital Markets Trims Wingstop Target Price to $105.00
BMO Capital Markets Trims Wingstop Target Price to $105.00
Waste Connections Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank
Waste Connections Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank
Hamilton Lane Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Hamilton Lane Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
WNS Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
WNS Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report