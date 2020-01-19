Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after buying an additional 735,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $64,739,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 158,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

