BMO Capital Markets Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $105.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

