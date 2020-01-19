Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

