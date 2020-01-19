WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

WNS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. WNS has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WNS by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

