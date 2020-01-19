Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Wipro stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wipro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wipro by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.