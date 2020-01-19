Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

