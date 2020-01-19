Wells Fargo & Co Increases KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $37.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

