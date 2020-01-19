Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UGP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.02.

NYSE UGP opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

