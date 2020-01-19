Morgan Stanley Reiterates €34.60 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €34.60 ($40.23) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWE. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.18 ($33.93).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Friday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

