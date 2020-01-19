Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.11 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $825.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.