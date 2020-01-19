Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of VCRA opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after buying an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $6,030,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 572.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,870,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

