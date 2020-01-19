GAP’s (GPS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of GPS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

