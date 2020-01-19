Huntington National Bank Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $115.76 and a 12 month high of $149.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

