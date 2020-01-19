Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,379,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE:MHO opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.91. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

