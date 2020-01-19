Huntington National Bank Sells 11,536 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.