Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,086 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $77,715.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 8,484 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $162,298.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $113,638.13.

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $293,653.78.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.