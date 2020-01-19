Andrew C. Petrik Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $83,440.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $77,706,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $40,458,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 801.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 836,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,399,000 after acquiring an additional 743,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

