Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Nate Walkingshaw Sells 6,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $19.76 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 1,572,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after buying an additional 1,558,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after buying an additional 1,534,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

