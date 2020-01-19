Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $90,160.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adriel G. Lares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,786.38.

Shares of FSLY opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

