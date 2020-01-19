Insider Selling: PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDCE stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.