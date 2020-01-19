Scott H. Keeney Sells 5,000 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LASR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $817.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,165.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nlight by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 460,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nlight by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 337,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nlight by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LASR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

