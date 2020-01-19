cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Buys $136,250.00 in Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Raymond Scott Coffman acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of YCBD opened at $1.16 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of cbdMD in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

