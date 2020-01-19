RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CFO Buys $114,000.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CFO Steven R. Berrard purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBL. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 926.6% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

