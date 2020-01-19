RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CFO Buys $114,000.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CFO Steven R. Berrard purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.
RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 926.6% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.