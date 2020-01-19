Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $99,684.24 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $106.79 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wayfair by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wayfair by 22.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

