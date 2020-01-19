Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 6,318 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $61,884.81.

On Monday, November 18th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,112 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $58,754.56.

Shares of CHRS opened at $19.16 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,634,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.