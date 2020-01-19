Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $695.05 per share, with a total value of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $683.86 per share, with a total value of $27,354.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $792.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

