Huntington National Bank Sells 19,226 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.30 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

