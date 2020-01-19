Huntington National Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $184.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $184.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

