Huntington National Bank Purchases 31,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 939.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,003,313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,759,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,749,279 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,613,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 873,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8862 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

