Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,488,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,287,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.16 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

