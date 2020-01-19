Huntington National Bank Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,054.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,008.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,123.46.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

