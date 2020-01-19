Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,256 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of TROW opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

