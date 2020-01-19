Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,284,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,349 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

