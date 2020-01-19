Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys Shares of 1,652 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

