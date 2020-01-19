CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.