Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 514.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 63,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

