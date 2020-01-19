Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $120.60 and a one year high of $155.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

