Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 189.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI opened at $169.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

