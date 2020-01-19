Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $111.91 and a 52-week high of $139.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

