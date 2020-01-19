Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,377,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

