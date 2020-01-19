Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,961,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16,401.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.